Commonwealth flag lowered to half-staff in honor of shooting victims

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag to be lowered to half- staff on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds to honor the victims of the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“Frances and I are mourning an especially horrific 24 hours of gun violence in America. We’re praying for the victims of El Paso and Dayton, and the two young women shot in Philadelphia over the weekend. Many ills contribute to this rising violence. We can and must take action,” said Governor Tom Wolf.

Governor Wolf continued, “We can ban assault weapons and institute stricter background checks. We can make communities safer. We can target white nationalism and promote tolerance. We can invest in mental health care and help those struggling. We cannot accept this violence as normal. We must act.”

Governor Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, August 8, 2019. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute. The United States flag has already been ordered to half-staff during this time as well.