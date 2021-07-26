Commonwealth of Pennsylvania invests millions of dollars to upgrade connections to water lines

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is investing millions of dollars to upgrade connections to water lines including two projects in this corner of the state.

The Wolf Administration announced six and a half million dollars for the Erie Water Authority.

That money will be used to replace 1300 wrought iron service connections in the system in hopes of reducing lead in the water and reducing leaks in the system.

The state is also sending nearly $776,000 to Linesville for a project to replace about 2300 feet of cast iron water lines.

In all, Pennsylvania will spend ninety seven million dollars to upgrade water systems in nineteen Pennsylvania counties.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list