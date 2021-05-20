Community and alumni gather to say goodbye to St. Mary’s Chapel at Mercyhurst’s North East campus

Alumni and other community members of Mercyhurst University are saying goodbye to the North East campus St. Mary’s Chapel.

This comes after Mercyhurst University closes in on a sale of the chapel. Many gathered to express prayerful gratitude to pay a final visit to the campus’s historic chapel.

Mercyhurst is in the process of removing altars, statues, pews, and other religious images, including some of its stained glass windows.

“It’s a beautiful space filled with memories and grace has happened over the years. It’s a bittersweet day. I’m grateful that someone is coming in to continue to run a business here and it’ll be good for the North East community.” said Gregory Baker, Vice President for Mission at Mercyhurst.

Baker says Mercyhurst is following guidelines from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie in regards to the removal of the artifacts.