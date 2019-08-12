Community and Officials call for change in Daycare fire inspection after fatal fire leaves five children dead

When it comes to insuring such a tragedy doesn’t happen again, community members and a state lawmaker are calling for a change in building fire inspections.

After looking through the Department of Human Services documents, we discovered that this Daycare facility was up to code by DHS standards, but not by city standards.

The Erie community is on edge after the overnight fatal fire at the Harris Family Daycare on Sunday.

“These kids had no idea what to do, everything happened so fast. Luckily firefighters were able to get here within two minutes of the call,” said Danika Scott, neighbor.

Danika Scott lives right next door to the Daycare. She said she didn’t hear any alarm and didn’t realize it was a fire until she looked outside.

According to an inspector from the Erie Fire Department, the Daycare only had one smoke alarm in the attic.

Scott said there should’ve been more fire safety protocols in place.

“There should’ve been a warning. They should’ve had more smoke alarms. People need to run drills with their kids,” said Scott.

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services issued the operating permit for the Daycare, but DHS inspectors don’t look for smoke alarms.

State Senator Dan Laughlin is calling for a change in those inspections, saying there needs to be more done to ensure all Daycare facilities are safe for children.

“I was stunned and heartbroken for these families. I can’t imagine what it’s like to lose one child, let alone all of them,” said Senator Dan Laughlin.

Senator Laughlin said he is now working with the Secretary of the Department of Human Services to come up with a plan to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“We need a long term fix and statewide fix, because there are facilities like this throughout Pennsylvania, and no one wants to see this happen again,” said Senator Laughlin.

Senator Laughlin said he will be meeting with the Secretary of DHS next month in Harrisburg to talk about solutions. Meanwhile, the Erie Fire Department is also working with the DHS to come up with a solution as well.