Community Blood Bank adding incentive to blood donors for the week

The Community Blood Bank is asking new, lapsed and regular donors to give blood during the holiday weeks to meet patient needs, this according to a news release from the Blood Bank.

The blood supply is currently at critical levels after several of the blood drives that were held saw fewer donors than expected, with weather being the cause. The donors are being asked to visit the Erie Donor Center or one of the CBB blood drives scheduled in the next coming days.

This week, the Blood Bank is raffling off a $250 Wal-Mart gift card and all of the donors are automatically entered to win. The winner will be selected on Monday, perfect to help finish off the holiday shopping.

The Donor Center is located at 2646 Peach Street and is open on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 8:00am-5:00pm.

It is open Wednesday from 10:00am-7:00pm and Saturday from 9:00am-12:30pm