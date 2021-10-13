Community Blood Bank and local hospitals urge the need for blood donations

With new local COVID-19 case numbers in triple digits every day, the pandemic continues to be a huge problem for healthcare providers.

One of those issues continues to be a blood shortage.

A simple transfusion of blood can help save a person’s life. That’s the message from several local hospitals and the Community Blood Bank.

This comes after a lack of blood supply.

Here is more on how you can help give the gift of life.

We are being told that there’s two percent of donors in Erie County donating blood to the Blood Bank and it’s not enough to save a life.

We’re all of course feeling the impact of the COVID era. It’s affected many things and continues to leave a life saver in short supply.

There are not enough people donating blood.

While there is clearly a shortage of blood supply, there’s also a high demand from local hospitals.

“Their demanding is constantly changing lately. Their demand is constantly going up and we’re always getting a phone call saying ‘we need more, we need more, we need more,” said Erin Tighe, Community Relations Specialist at the Community Blood Bank.

“There’s been one postponed surgery that I’m aware of that occurred a month and a half ago where we had to reschedule an elective surgery due to the blood shortage for that particular day,” said Jeffery Richmond, MD, Pathologist at Saint Vincent Hospital.

To keep surgeries on schedule, other doctors said that they have a system when facing these blood shortages.

“Let’s say we may be exhausted with one product. We have protocols for using alternative products to take care of the patient,” said Andrew Creager, Medical Director Pathology at UPMC Hamot.

Officials at the blood bank said that rolling up your sleeves and giving a short amount of time would go a long way.

“You never know who your blood is going to. It’s the kind of gift that gift of life you know helping somebody else to have one more day,” said Tighe.

“You’re helping people by doing something very easy,” said Creager.

We’re told that there are cash prizes the blood bank is offering to those who donate. For more information about these incentives, click here.

