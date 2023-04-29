(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With summer just around the corner and the need for blood still high, the Community Blood Bank has announced the dates and locations for their May blood drive.

There is a severe need for all blood types, especially type O blood which is commonly used in critical and emergency care. Donating blood is a free, impactful way to give back – in less than an hour!

According to a release, the Community Blood Bank will be hosting blood drives in Millcreek, Edinboro and Corry along with seasonal giveaways. Those blood drives will take place at the following locations:

Millcreek: Millcreek Township Municipal Building 3608 W. 26th St. , May 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Corry: Corry Memorial Hospital 965 Shamrock Ln., May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Edinboro: Camboro Vet 5989 Route 6N, May 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Any one that donates from May 1 to May 17 will also be entered for a chance to win a pair of kayaks and paddles courtesy of the blood bank. All donors at Camboro Vet will also receive a $5 Moe’s gift card for Cinco De Mayo!

If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and in good general health, you may be eligible to donate with a valid ID.

You can walk in and donate at the blood bank located at 2646 Peach Street or make an appointment to reduce time spent waiting by calling 814-456-4206.