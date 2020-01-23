Community Blood Bank asking for donors as critical need for blood continues

January is National Blood Donor Month and donors in the Erie area are critically needed.

Both the Community Blood Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York and the American Red Cross are looking for donors, especially the Type O- blood.

Every two seconds someone needs blood, and blood is something you can’t manufacture by becoming a donor, you are able to save someone’s life.

“We are in need of about 800 donors each week. And certainly anybody’s who new to the process we welcome you to come in, give it a try. We have a lot of information on the website at 4hearts.org about how to get prepared for a donation with us.” said Deanna Renaud, the Executive Director of Community Blood Bank.

