Community Blood bank continuing search for donors as many blood drives cancelled due to pandemic

The Community Blood Bank is asking for your help.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the blood bank is facing a severely affected blood collection.

The blood bank claims about one-third of the Community Blood Bank drives are cancelled each month. Now they are urging residents to go to the Erie Donate Center to give blood.

Not only are they looking for people to give blood, but also to donate plasma.

“Anybody who has been positively tested for COVID-19 and has recovered, please consider donating plasma. This is one of the few treatments available for people severely impacted by COVID-19.” said Deanna Renaud, Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank.

According to the blood bank, when you donate, you are helping people in local hospitals.