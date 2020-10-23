Community Blood Bank employee tests positive for COVID-19

A deep cleaning is scheduled for the Community Blood Bank after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

According to the blood bank, the staff member has not worked since Tuesday. The Communtiy Blood Bank is working closely with the Erie County Department of Health.

Bonded Services will be performing a deep cleaning of the facility Friday evening.

“The Community Blood Bank is committed to ensuring the safety of our donors and staff. We will continue to enforce the safety guidelines put in place by the CDC.” said Deanna Renaud, Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank.

These safety measures include: The use of masks by staff and donors at all times, all personnel at all blood collection locations are required to take their temperatures prior to entering the blood drive, extra sanitation is performed between every donor, and donors and staff are to adhere to social distancing protocols.

The Blood Bank will be open Saturday under its normal business hours.