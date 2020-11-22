Community Blood Bank extends hours giving people more time to donate

It’s the season for giving in a time of need.

The need for blood donations is so great that one local blood bank is extending its hours.

We spoke to those who have chosen to donate blood today. Some people donating said that they are thankful for their health and want to donate blood to those who need it.

The Community Blood Bank has extended their hours to be open on a Sunday. One member of the staff said that this will give people more time to donate.

“We have just a general need of all donors right now because we are losing about 25 to 30% of our business because people who are working from home, schools, work going remotely,” said Deanna Rosentahal, Recruitment Manager at the Community Blood Bank.

Deanna Rosentahal added that antibody testing is available to those donating blood to see if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and could be eligible to donate CCP, convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients.

“We’re offering antibody testing right now to find more donors that would be CCP donors. A lot of people are curious if they have been exposed to COVID and that’s what the antibody testing is,” said Rosentahal.

People donating said in addition to giving blood they’re taking advantage of the antibody testing available at the blood bank.

“I’m thankful that I’m in good health and my family is in good health. What a way to give back to the community and donate blood. When offered the free antibody testing, I thought well why not take that opportunity to do that,” said Ken Slaney, Donating Blood at the Community Blood Bank.

Another regular donor said the Community Blood Bank offering antibody testing gives donors more information allowing them to possibly donate plasma.

“It was definitely a driving factor to want to donate to try to see you know. It’s great that they are offering that service here just a little bit more information. If you did have it, if you can help even more,” said Alex Cornfield, Donating Blood to the Community Blood Bank.

The Community Blood Bank will continue antibody testing for those who donate blood for the rest of 2020.