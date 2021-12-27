Community Blood Bank holds blood drive to help fill hospitals need for blood

The Community Blood Bank held a blood drive on December 27th to help fill the need for blood in hospitals.

A critical blood shortage has been an issue for hospitals for the last two years.

Individuals tend to forget about donating blood this time of year due to a schedule shift from preparing for the holidays.

Thankfully the Community Blood Bank has had an influx of donors before the holiday rush began.

“We did have a nice little influx leading into Christmas. You know people were really feeling in that giving mood. We had a lot of people come in as families, husbands and wives, moms and daughters, which was really nice to see but we can always use more donors,” said Erin Tighe, Community Relations Specialist for Community Blood Bank.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

January is National Donor Month and the Community Blood Bank will have surprises for anyone that donates twice.