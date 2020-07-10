Community Blood Bank holds Donor Appreciation Day to thank those who donate

The need for blood donations throughout Erie County remains critical. On Friday, an event is taking place to thank those who regularly contribute to the cause are being recognized.

The Community Blood Bank depends on volunteers to keep the blood supplies at safe levels. During the COVID-19 pandemic, their mission continues.

Friday is Donor Appreciation Day at the Community Blood Bank. Folks are saying “Thank You” to those who go out of their way on a regular basis to help save lines, right in the Erie region.

This is the second year that the blood bank has held this event, which includes food trucks and prizes. Local hospitals depend on the blood bank when blood is needed, and with many people avoiding public places, their donor numbers have been low.

As the pandemic continues, staff at the Community Blood Bank want to remind you that tht need for blood remains the same.

Donor Appreciation Day is taking place from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

As a reminder, you must wear your mask when you come in to donate, and you will also have your temperature checked at the door.