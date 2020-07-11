Community Blood Bank holds donor appreciation event

The Community Blood Bank is taking time to thank those who have given back.

The blood bank held their Second Annual Donor Appreciation Event.

This event was held in order to give thanks to those who continue to go out of their way on a regular basis and save lives for people in our region.

Folks at this event had the chance to donate their blood and enjoy food and prizes while also conversing with one another.

As COVID-19 cases are rising in the county, the blood bank looks to continue the mission to help others.

“As the pandemic continues, we’ve been down about 35% of our mobile blood drives due to businesses now operating on site or at a limited capacity. We need to make up for those lost units of blood and patients in need,” said Jacyln Syemour, Community Relations Specialists for the Community Blood Bank.

If you are planning on donating blood, you must wear a mask when you donate and you will have your temperature checked at the door.