This summer has been difficult for the motorcycle riding community. In the Erie region alone, we’ve already seen several fatal accidents with motorcycles.

Sunday, the Community Blood Bank was looking to bring awareness to those accidents and honor two riders who had died from crashes in the past with a special blood drive.

Riders have a special kind of bond and have had each other’s support in good times and in bad.

Everybody steps up when tragedy strikes a motorcyclist and their families.

That’s what Stacy Peffer said from experience. In 2017, her father Larry Ritson passed in a motorcycle accident.

“He had said something to my one brother about that was the way he wanted to go. It was hard for us, but he wouldn’t have wanted to go any other way than on that bike,” said Stacy Peffer, daughter of blood drive honoree

Peffer is a rider herself and said there no feeling like getting on the back of a bike. You’re alone, just your own thoughts and the wind.

Peffer added despite the risks, riders love what they do because of the freedom it offers them.

But sometimes, it comes with a tragic cost and the Community Blood Bank looks to be there to help people in serious accidents through a steady blood supply for our community. But the summer is typically a difficult time for their blood supply.

“It does call for more accidents, fireworks, all of those things do play into it. . . Car accidents, babies being born, cancer patients and in the summer you see that lower demand of people coming in and higher demand in the hospitals,” said angela mclaurin, erie blood drive coordinator.

Injuries from accidents typically require several units of blood to help save the life of a patient so having a steady supply is essential to ensuring the safety of our community.

We spoke with the daughter of one of those being recognized at Sunday’s blood drive at the Community Blood Bank who shared with us her appreciation.

“I’ve known a lot of people that have been in accidents, some didn’t make it, and they needed this kind of support. Without people donating, there’s no hope,” Peffer went on to say.

The drive was held in honor of both Larry Ritson and Jake Schwab. Afterwards, donors headed across the road to South Erie turners for a complementary waffle breakfast.