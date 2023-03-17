(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)— The Community Blood Bank has announced its latest blood drives will be taking place in the City of Erie and Edinboro, including a pair of local hospitals.

The blood bank’s latest drive is set to take place from March 20-24 at three different locations, including Saint Vincent Health Center, the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center and Edinboro McKean VFW Post 740.

Veteran’s Affairs Health Center – March 20 from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. located at 135 East 38th Street

– March 20 from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. located at 135 East 38th Street Edinboro McKean VFW Post 740 – March 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. located at 10613 PA Route 98

– March 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. located at 10613 PA Route 98 Saint Vincent Health Center– March 24 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. located at 232 West 25th Street

The Community Blood Bank has seen a decline in both new and returning donors while the need for donors has increased. To combat this, the blood bank is offering special rewards to donors this month.

Anyone who donates at Community Blood Bank drives or at the donor center before March 31 at 10 p.m. will be entered for the chance to win two Major League Baseball tickets as well as a chance to win a $100 Fanatics gift card every week. Details can be found on the Four Hearts website.

No appointments are necessary for the drive or at the Donor Center, but to avoid waiting, appointments for the center can be made online or by calling (814) 456-4206.