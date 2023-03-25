(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Community Blood Bank of northwest PA and western New York has announced that they will be holding a special blood drive in honor of a local family.

The blood drive will run from March 27 to April 1 at the Erie donor center and will benefit Matt Blackburn of Erie who was diagnosed with B-Cell Leukemia in April of 2021 as well as malignant cancer cells in his cerebrospinal fluid.

Since his diagnosis, Blackburn has undergone whole blood transfusions, platelet transfusions, eight rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow donor before going into remission.

After a relapse this past year and thankfully being back in remission, Blackburn now wants to share his story of how blood product transfusions helped him be where he his today.

Blackburn and his daughter, Dr. Kaitlyn Blackburn will be kicking off the drive on March 27, but the drive will continue at the donor center the rest of the week during the times below.

Monday, March 27: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 30: 8:00 a.m. to5:00 p.m.

Friday, March 31: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 1: 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Donors may walk into the donor center to donate during the days and times listed but appointments scan still be made on the blood bank website.