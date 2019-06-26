Community Blood Bank hosts blood drive at Blasco Library

The Community Blood Bank and the Blasco Library teamed up today for a blood drive. A mobile blood bank was parked outside of the library for people to come in and donate blood.

John McGranor, coordinator for the event, says that this is an easier way to get more people to donate. He added as well that they are extremely low on blood right now and is encouraging everyone to donate.

“It saves lives. There’s always a scarcity of blood, especially coming up on the July 4th holiday weekend,” McGranor said. “The holiday weekends are brutal.”

If you want to donate to the Community Blood Bank, you can call the offices at their phone number, which is 456-4206.