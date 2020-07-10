Community Blood Bank hosts Donor Appreciation Day

The Community Blood Bank is recognizing those who regularly contribute during a time of need.

The blood bank is holding its second annual Donor Appreciation Day.

It’s an event to give thanks to those who go out of their way on a regular basis and save lives for people in our region.

Folks had the chance to donate blood and enjoy food and prizes while conversing with one another. As COVID-19 cases rise in the county, the blood bank looks to continue its mission to help others.

“As the pandemic continues, we’ve been down about 35% of our mobile blood drives, due to business now operating on site or at a limited capacity. We need to make up for those lost unites of blood and patients in need.” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Relations Specialist.

If you’re planning on donating blood, you must wear a mask when you donate and you will have your temperature checked at the door.