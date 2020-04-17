Community Blood Bank in need of blood supplies

The Community Blood Bank wants you to know they’re still accepting blood donations during this time of crisis.

The Community Blood Bank says they still need all blood types and encourage you to donate. The organization wants you to know they’re taking all precautions to keep you and their staff safe while doing their job. As an essential part of the community, the blood bank provides an important service for the community.

“We are going above and beyond precautionary measures. We are all in masks, we’re taking the temperatures of everyone in any of our blood collection locations before they enter and that includes all of our staff, volunteers and donors.” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Relations Specialist.

The Community Blood Bank encourages people to schedule an appointment online. You can find a link to do just that by clicking here.