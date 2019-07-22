Community Blood Bank in need of blood

The Community Blood Bank is calling for an emergency blood drive after a shortage of blood types O and A.

The Millecreek Community Hospital is allowing the blood bank to bring its mobile blood truck to their facility to host the drive. The Community Blood Bank is an exclusive provider to local hospitals, including Millcreek.

The blood bank is looking for a steady flow of donors everyday to fill the need for the hospitals inventory.

“The Community Blood Bank is the exclusive blood provider to the local hospitals including Millcreek Community Hospital, where we’re at today. That’s a great way to come in, donate blood, and it goes right back here, right to the building your donating at,” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Relations Specialist.

Donors must be at least 16-years-old with a parent’s consent or 17-years-old and weigh at least 110 pounds.