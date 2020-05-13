Community Blood Bank in need of donations of all blood types

Many of us are looking for ways to help our community and one thing that we can do is donate blood.

The Community Blood Bank is in need of all blood types. The organization explained that when the COVID-19 pandemic started, they saw an increase in donations. That has since decreased.

The blood bank wants residents to be aware of the extra safety precautions that are being taken. For example, your temperature will be taken before you go in and you must wear a mask.

“Currently, our blood inventory is low and that’s because as the world starts coming back to our new normal, there is an increased need as the health care systems ramp back up as well as people are just out and about more. Day to day, the need for blood has increased.” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Relations Specialist at the Community Blood Bank.

The Community Blood Bank is encouraging people to schedule an appointment online or call.