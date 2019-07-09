Community Blood Bank in need of donations

The Community Blood Bank is asking for help.

They are in need of donations, all blood types welcome. As summer is in full swing, there is also a shortage of available blood. The shortage comes from lack of donors.

“When you donate with us, your blood stays right here in the local community. It could help out your mother, dad, brother, neighbor, kids, friend, it really could help out a lot of people, said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Relations Specialist, Community Blood Bank of NWPA and WNY.

If you want to donate to the community blood bank, you can call their office at 814-456-4206.