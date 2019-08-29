Community Blood Bank issues emergency need for type “O” donors

The Community Blood Bank is calling all Type O blood donors to come donate blood immediately to help fill the need for the local hospitals. Type O blood is being used in several emergencies cases with several of our partner hospitals currently putting a strain on an already critical blood supply.

The Community Blood Bank is offering $15 grocery gift cards to all blood donors at the Erie Donor Center now through Saturday, August 31st to help encourage and reward donors who come in during this time of need.

The Erie Donor Center – located at 2646 Peach Street, Erie, P.A. 16508 – is open today until 5 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Community Blood Bank is also holding a blood drive at Lowe’s on Upper Peach Street today from 1-6 p.m.

Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and are in good general health, you may be eligible to donate blood. To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.