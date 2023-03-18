Recently, the Community Blood Bank has seen a decrease in donors.

Saturday, the blood bank is kicked off their Spring into Action Campaign.

Although blood is needed every single day, the blood bank wants people to take action this spring by donating blood to help people at shortages.

There is a critical need for type O blood. Type O blood is frequently used in emergency and critical care.

“The on-going blood shortage has been impacting our local blood supply. Even recently, we’ve kind of seen a recent increase of usage but the amount of donors that we have in the blood center haven’t been matching that usage so we really need to see an increase not only in all blood types, but especially type O,” said Erika Depalma, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank.

If you would like to donate, you can stop by the donor center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.