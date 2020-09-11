Community Blood Bank now accepting donors previously deferred by FDA

The Community Blood Bank can now accept certain individuals as blood donors who were previously deferred by the FDA.

The FDA announced the revised guidelines in April. However, the Community Blood Bank needed time to modify computer systems, write procedures and train the staff on how to implement the changes.

The deferral time for those who have received a tattoo, piercing, and even traveled to a malarial endemic area is reduced to three months.

The blood bank is urging the community to donate blood to ensure an adequate blood supply for the local patients in need.

“Every two seconds, someone from the local hospital needs blood, so that’s why it is important to make blood donations routine.” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Relations Specialist.

To find out more information to donate, you can click here.