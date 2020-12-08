Community Blood Bank offers COVID-19 antibody testing

COVID-19 antibody testing has helped the Community Blood Bank to keep a steady flow of donors.

Just under 35% of the Community Blood Bank’s blood drives have been canceled this year due to the pandemic, many of their normal spots like high schools and work-place donations have not been held.

However, the antibody testing has been a great tool to have donors come in. A spokesperson says it’s a great way to see if you had the virus and also help out the community.

“We need you. We need you year round, especially going into the holiday season. Holidays are going to look very different this year. The truth is that somebody right now in the local hospitals that needs that life-saving blood transfusion, that could come from you,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations, Community Blood Bank.

The Community Blood Bank will offer anti-body testing through the end of the month.