Community Blood Bank officials concerned over blood shortage as holidays approach

The ongoing blood shortage continues in the Erie area and concerns are rising with the holidays approaching.

The shortage means that almost all blood types are in short supply, which is following a trend that has been going on for much of the pandemic but seems to be more critical this time of year.

With demand growing and contributions dwindling, staff members at the Community Blood Bank are serious when they say they need a holiday miracle.

“Right now, we need about 300 more people than we originally anticipated for this week, that’s how far behind we are. So, we need a miracle to hit our goals and get the hospitals what they need,” said Erin Tighe, Community Blood Bank.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists