Community Blood Bank rolls out “Bloodmobile” for residents to donate blood

Earlier today, the Community Blood Bank rolled out their Bloodmobile in an effort to help combat the blood shortage.

Many of the Community Blood Bank’s donors are high school and college students. Since they are closed down, the blood bank has seen a drop in the number of donors. Today, the Bloodmobile was set up outside of the Clarion Bel-Aire hotel, making it more convenient for people to stop by and donate.

“I feel that there is always a shortage of blood, so especially at this time it is very important where the hospitals are all bogged down and need O+. That is a highly needed blood.” said Becky Moore, a blood donor.

As an added sign of precaution, the staff was taking people’s temperature before they stepped inside the Bloodmobile.