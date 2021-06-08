Community Blood Bank seeks blood donations as levels fall to critically low levels

A call to action at the Community Blood Bank as blood levels fall critically low.

According to a spokesperson at the blood bank, blood donations are needed more now than ever.

This is due to high school and college students being out of school and families going on vacation.

Anyone who donates blood at the Erie donor center this week will be entered for a chance to win four combo passes to Waldameer.

“Patients every day are using necessary blood products, life sustaining, life saving blood products. We need people here to help supply them,” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Relations Specialist for the Community Blood Bank.

A winner will be selected everyday from now through June 12th.