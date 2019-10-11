Community Blood Bank to host first ever Vampire Ball

The Community Blood Bank, along with UPMC Health Plan, have announced they will be putting on the first ever Vampire Ball.

The Vampire Ball will be a masquerade party held on the Victorian Princess. The event will feature an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, a DJ, raffles and more.

The Vampire Ball will take place Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“The Community Blood Bank is so excited to host our first-ever Vampire Ball in this awesome location,” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Relations Specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “We are thankful and appreciative to our sponsor, UPMC Health Plan, for making this event possible. We are sold out of tickets, so we know the public is also excited about this event.”