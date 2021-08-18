Community Blood Bank urging residents to donate as blood bank at less than one day supply

There’s a nationwide blood shortage and Erie’s Community Blood Bank has a less than one day supply of blood.

That’s why the blood bank is urging residents to donate blood no matter their blood type.

The Community Relations Specialist of the Community Blood Bank is saying the inventory is at such a critical level that one mass trauma would be detrimental to the blood bank’s inventory.

Low blood donations impact all local hospitals, including a total of 20 hospitals the blood bank serves in Erie, Western New York and Western Pennsylvania.

The Community Blood Bank is asking the community to come in and donate.

