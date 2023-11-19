A local leader was being remembered with a special fundraiser at Rainbow Gardens Saturday night.

Paul Yoculan, Sr. was a longtime coach and mentor at Mercyhurst Prep and was being celebrated for positively impacting the lives of many. Several hundred community members gathering at rainbow gardens to dance and raise funds for scholarships.

The Paul Youclan Sr. Memorial Scholarship funds an annual award to students as a lasting reminder of Paul’s giving spirit.

Our very own lou baxter mc’d the event and spoke with yoculan’s son about how this event adds to an endowment.

“Now what we do is that from this event and other events that will have in the future like next year we just keep adding to the that and it goes on forever Lou you know my dad what else would have wanted,” said Paul Yoculan Jr.

Coach Yoculan was a member of several popular music groups in the 60’s, signing with Warner Brothers Record Label and performing across the country.