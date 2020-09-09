Community College Board of Trustees holds inaugural meeting

The Community College Board of Trustees held their inaugural meeting this evening.

After years of going back and forth, a plan for a local community college is coming into fruition.

The Board of Trustees gathered at the Blasco Library and the meeting was only available to the public through Zoom.

One member of the board said that now that a plan has been approved and ratified, she believes the college will give members of the community the opportunity to further their education.

“A progressive track in terms of career development and retraining and an opportunity to learn at the pace that suits you. We need every chance we can get to strengthen our educational attainment,” said Cheryl Rush from the Community College Board of Trustees.

The Community College Board of Trustees includes members of the Erie County Council as well as County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.