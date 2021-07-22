Community comes out for Chalk Our Walk event at Erie PSP barracks

There’s a chalk art event happening in Lawrence Park today, and the Pennsylvania State Police are inviting the community to participate.

Last year, the Chalk Our Walk event was a success outside the PSP Erie station.

Today from 10 a.m. to noon, dozens of families came out to the Lawrence Park barracks to do some chalk art.

Chalk our Walk has begun. Our Chalkers have arrived and we still have plenty of open sidewalk left. #ChalkOurWalk #PSP #PAStatePolice pic.twitter.com/bGG0KWI2JM — Troopers C. Schick, M. McGee (@PSPTroopEPIO) July 22, 2021

One state trooper says chalk artists are encouraged to leave positive messages in support of frontline workers, police and the military.

“Last year we started it as a way to get the community together, grass roots movement, our Captain came up with the idea. We had such a great turnout last year that we wanted to do it again. Frankly, this turnout is great, it just keeps getting bigger. This year we got the helicopter to come in because of the weather. Hopefully it will become an annual thing,” said Trooper Heather Kittle, community affairs officer, Pennsylvania State Police.

The state trooper says despite the pandemic presenting some challenges, positive events like this one were able to bring the community together.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list