Community comes out to the zoo this Memorial Day

Today is Memorial Day, the day we honor the men and women who gave it all to insure our freedom.

There are many activities are taking place across the country and here in Erie today.

Visitors are enjoying their Memorial Day at the Erie Zoo.

The zoo is seeing a lot of local visitors, as well as visitors from out of town. Several of those visitors say they are excited to have the chance to spend Memorial Day with their families.

Some say it feels like things are somewhat back to normal after a year of many challenges.

The Erie Zoo will be open until 5 p.m. today.