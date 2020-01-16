Community comes together to remember life of Erie man

Friends, family and members of the community gathered Wednesday night to remember the life of one Erie man killed late last year.

It was back on December 7th that 25-year old Patric Phillips was gunned down int he doorway of his home in the 700 block of East 24th Street.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook performed the autopsy and said that there were two gunshot wounds. Erie Police believe multiple people may have been involved in the shooting. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene. Prayers were performed to Take Back the Site.

“I regret we have to be here because of the act violence, but I’m glad that we are standing here.” said Sister Mary Ellen Plumb of the Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

The investigation is still ongoing. This was the 10th homicide in Erie County in 2019.