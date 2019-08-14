Community comes together to support families of fire victims











Many business and individuals around Erie County are coming together to support the families of the five young Daycare fire victims.

Dalvin Pacley’s mother has made a go fund me page on Facebook for burial expenses for the two-year-old fire victim. The original goal was $4,000. As of this afternoon it has raised $7,133.

The Lawrence Park Fire Department: Luther Jones Family Fund was created by the Lawrence Park Fire Department, where Luther Jones, the father to three of the fire victims, is a volunteer. Donations can be made at any Erie Northwest Bank branch. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

Eastway Lanes announced on their Facebook page that they will donate 50% of their proceeds for every game bowled Thursday, August 15 through Wednesday, August 21 to the victims and families of the fire.

Rupp Limousine announced on their Facebook page they are holding a raffle which will benefit the Lawrence Park Fire Department fund to help the families of the fire victims. It cost $10 to enter your name in a drawing to win a three hour limousine ride for up to 10 people. All the proceeds will go towards the Lawrence Park Fire Department: Luther Jones Family fund.

Sun Capsule Tanning announced on their Facebook page that they will donate $1 from every packet of lotion sold from August 13 through August 16 to the families, friends, and first responders affected by the Daycare fire. At the end of the week, the tanning salon will match the amount raised.

Erie Jimmy John’s will be participating in raising money for the families of the victims. Jimmy Johns will donate 20% of their proceeds on Monday, August 19 to the families of the victims.

Local area Country Fair’s donated 100% of their coffee proceeds from their New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio locations on Tuesday, August 13 to the families of the fire victims.

Madeline’s Dining & Events in Cranesville announced on their Facebook page they will donate 10% of their sales on Wednesday, August 14 to the victims families. They will also donate 10% of their sales on Thursday, August 15 to the local firefighters.

Burton Funeral Home is also accepting donations for the families.