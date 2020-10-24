Community coming together to celebrate Johnny Heubel Day in Millcreek Township

It’s Johnny Heubel Day in Millcreek Township. The community paying it forward to support the McDowell High School football player recovering from a brain injury.

The community also coming together to support the family in many ways, including a minute of silence at Friday night’s football game

Some of Johnny Heubel’s family, friends and teammates thinking of him Friday night at McDowell vs. Erie High football game. Heubel’s stepfather says he brought some items to make it feel like his son was present on the field.

“Being here, I wanted to support McDowell. I brought him with my red gloves, his jersey, and his red cleats that we all know him for.” said Brandon Beasley.

Beasley adding he’s in awe of the many ways the community has come out to help his son.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be able to see the community to be the way it is. Acknowledgement for today and just the strength all that brings.” Beasley said.

Support for Johnny Heubel is not limited to McDowell. John Dahlstrand is a Director of Athletics for the Erie School District.

“The community’s come together and all the schools, businesses and so forth have been putting together funds to assist the family.” Dahlstrand said.

Some local businesses are donating portions of their proceeds to the Heubel family. Both customers and businesses are showing their support.

“We just want to make his transitions as easy as possible and I think small business goes big for sure and I think it’s important for us to do our part.” said Sydney Spath, General Manager of Picasso’s.

Heubel’s stepfather saying that Johnny is making strides in recovery this week, as he is walking again.