Efforts to honor Erie Police Department Patrol Sergeant David Stucke continue.

A blood drive called “Together in Blue” is underway Monday at Erie City Hall where members of the community can help in recovery efforts for patients needing blood.

This after Sgt. Stucke was shot while responding to a shots fired call on Sunday, July 30. He was released from the hospital six days later.

The blood drive coordinator said people have reached out wanting to help. She told us the drives have brought people together wanting to help alleviate shortages of blood donations in Erie.

“Babies being born, they need it, cancer patients, unfortunately our officers if they’re shot and injured. There’s always a need for blood and unfortunately it’s something that you have to want to do and give back. It’s just amazing to see the community being willing to do that,” said Angela McLaurin, Erie blood drive coordinator.

The blood drive runs until 2 p.m. Monday.