Community cookout with Erie Police & Fire Departments taking place at two city parks Wednesday

The Community Partnership Council, along with the Erie Police and Fire Departments, are hosting a community involvement event Wednesday.

It’s taking place at both Rodger Young Park and Bayview Park as a mission to make more steps to build community relationships.

District Attorney Jack Daneri’s Office provided the funds for this final summer event.

The event will include a community cookout with Hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, water, and ice cream, along with activities for kids and others.

The event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 25 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Rodger Young Park –1750 Buffalo Rd– and at Bayview Park — West 2nd between Cherry & Walnut St. — from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

