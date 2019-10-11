Community Country Day School showing off $1 million in renovations

The Community Country Day School holding a celebration to reflect on a major accomplishment.

The school recently added on an entire new middle school wing as part of a renovation of the whole building. Four additional classrooms were added as well. A total of $1 million was invested in the project. Hundreds of parents, staff and donors were in attendance for tonight’s event.

The executive director telling us this renovation causes a big boost for morale at the school.

“What it’s done for so many of the staff, the students, to walk into new hallways, just give us a life to know that the community cares, there are donors out there that believe in what we’re doing and it shows by the donations,” said Angela Collins, Executive Director. “We’re just so grateful that we’re able to have a new place for the kids. “

Collins also telling us they hope to continue their partnerships with local school districts and agencies in the future