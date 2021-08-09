Community COVID transmission rate in Erie County classified as substantial leading local employers to encourage masks indoors

The community COVID transmission rate in Erie County is classified as substantial.

Now several local employers are encouraging workers to wear masks indoors.

The CDC is recommending people return to wearing masks in areas where COVID case numbers are substantial.

This masking recommendation applies to people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

As cases in Erie County continue to rise several employers recommend all workers to wear masks.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership is encouraging their members to follow current CDC guidelines.

“They’re recommending anybody working a public setting indoors to wear a mask. So we encourage our members to look at doing, but again this is an individual for each business to decide what’s best to keep their customers and employees safe,” said James Grunke, President of the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Grunke said in addition to wearing masks, the chamber recommends all employees get vaccinated.