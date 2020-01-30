Community donates to Alexander Cavanah’s family at Wendy’s reopening

For hours, people put their time aside and waited while they remember Alexander Cavanah.

Katherine Watson, Employee at Conneaut School District says, “These cars don’t care how long they’re waiting. It could be an hour or maybe two. We’re here to support and just get through this whole tragedy of what happened to this poor young guy.”

A line of cars stretching onto route 6 North as Wendy’s reopened its doors for the first time since tragedy struck.

22-year-old Alexander Cavanah was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery, causing heartache to the community.

Local organizations like members of the Chi Alpha Ministry, were just part of a large group braving the cold to show their support for Alexander’s family.

Margeaux Dase, Member of Chi Alpha Ministry says, “It’s pretty devastating for a lot of us, when we heard we just stopped and prayed about it, it really just hit us all hard.”

Proceeds from generous donors will go to Alexander’s family and Wendy’s will also match the total amount of donations.

Some waited more than two hours, saying the wait was well worth it for the cause.

Others say they didn’t intend on buying a meal, instead they just stopped by to give donations to the family.

Jordan Sheehan and other employees at Rotunda’s Service extended their sympathy and donations.

“I don’t know who this person was, but the community’s willing to come together to do something and help everybody out it really goes to show that there is still good in the world and there is still people out there that care,” Sheehan said.