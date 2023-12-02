The Afghan Community of Erie, Pennsylvania gathered to celebrate the grand opening of their center. The first-ever Afghan community center in the Commonwealth has opened in Erie.

Many officials, including Mayor Joe Schember and County Executive Brenton Davis, were in attendance for this special occasion.

The center will be used as a place for Afghanistan refugees to celebrate, decompress, and find support.

“Having a refugee life is not easy,” said Dr. Mohammad Khan of the Afghan Community Center. “Having people coming in and sharing their thoughts, their ideas, their insides helps a lot for anybody anywhere to start a new life.”

Dr. Khan, along with the rest of the refugees currently at the center, came to the United States in 2021 with basically nothing except the clothes on their backs.

Two years later, President and CEO Saeedullah Taraky said that many have had the opportunity to get an education or even drive a car for the first time.

“The Afghan Community is truly resilient. With the help of the city, the people that are here the mayor, from top to bottom we cannot pinpoint one person that contributed and we are truly grateful,” Dr. Khan said.

Dr. Khan feels a sense of pride to have established this center and be an example for other Afghan communities across the nation.

Mayor Joe Schember hopes with the center opening, more refugees make Erie their home.

“This is another step in the right direction. I believe the more diversity we have, the better culture we have,” said Mayor Schember. “The United States is really a county of immigrants and refugees and their descendants.”

“America is truly the land of opportunity if you are working hard and if you are willing, there is nothing that can stop you,” Dr. Khan went on to say.