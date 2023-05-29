We checked out Beach six on Presque Isle, where many families were lighting up the grills with hot dogs and hamburgers.

One family we talked to is from Pittsburgh and always comes to Presque Isle to celebrate.

We spoke with another group of friends who are also visiting from the Pittsburgh area.

They say the water was a little too cold to really enjoy, but it was still nice to relax on the beach and spend time with family and friends.

“It’s relaxing. It gets you away from the city, it gives you a piece of serenity and relaxed from the busy life you live,” said Dominique Faulk, Pittsburgh resident.

“Day off, super nice out, the weather is really nice out. It just seemed like a nice place to come by,” said Rene Velasquez, Pittsburgh resident.

Presque Isle officials remind park goers to obey the speed limit, and if you are grilling to use the charcoal receptacles when you’re done.

While some are choosing to spend their Memorial Day picnics and get-togethers at Presque Isle, others took to the Erie Zoo.

Several groups of people toured the zoo grounds with the family to see the wide variety of animals and to have fun.

They weighed in on why they chose the zoo as their Memorial Day celebration destination.

“We had a day off today and we remember bringing the kids here, and we’re empty nesters now, so we thought we should just come and hang out,” said April and Patrick Colucci, zoo guests. “Obviously we want to remember those who sacrificed for us for our freedoms to be able to be here, those who have passed on in the wars, including my own grandfather, his father.”

All members of the military, veterans, first responders and front-line workers got free admission to the zoo today after showing a valid ID at the entrance.