Community gathering for Take Back the Site of man killed late last year

Friends, family and members of the community are gathering tonight to remember the life of one Erie man killed late last year.

JET 24 Action News’ Syeda Abbas was live at tonight’s Take Back the Site.

Friends and family are gathering tonight to remember 25-year old Patric Phillips. This happened on a Saturday last month around 5:30 in the evening. He was inside his home when two people knocked on his back door.

It was back on December 7th that Phillips was gunned down in the doorway of his home here in the 700 block of East 24th Street. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook performed the autopsy and said that there were two gunshot wounds. Police believe multiple people may have been involved in the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene and prayers are being performed to take back the site.