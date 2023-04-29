The Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania hosted its 22nd annual Walk for Autism over at The Lake Erie Speedway.

It’s a record setting year for the organization, they started the day with 2,108 pre-registered walkers. There were 85 walk teams.

This includes families, companies and schools that walked together.

“It is so important for us to raise awareness for acceptance of autism, it’s our sons, it’s our daughters, our grandchildren, our nieces, it’s hard not to find someone not affected by autism these days and the best thing we can do is provide support and understand it,” said Tish Bartlett, Autism Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

She says autism affects 1 in 36 individuals in the nation.