Erie’s Jewish community came together as the Passover celebration got underway on Saturday, April 16.

Over 80 people attended Temple Anshe Hesed for a community Passover Seder event.

Passover, which lasts eight days and began Friday evening, April 15, is a celebration in the community to commemorate their liberation from slavery.

Rabbi Robert Morais at Temple Anshe Hesed said it was amazing to have the community together for this celebration.

“Passover is the festival of freedom. I think the freedom is so much more beautiful this year when we can be together as a community,” said Rabbi Robert Morais, Temple Anshe Hesed.

Passover concludes on Saturday, April 23, 2022.