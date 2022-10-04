At Perry Square in downtown Erie, UPMC is hosting the Pink in the Park event recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness month and helping celebrate survivors in the Erie community.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women besides skin cancers. It is estimated that one in three of new cancers found in women is breast cancer.

Community members rallied around a common cause that so many women are impacted by each year. Tuesday’s event concluded with the fountain in Perry Square turning pink, showing solidarity.

“I am so honored to serve the women of Erie. Some of my patients, I’m blown away every day by their courage and their strength,” said Margaret Glenn, breast radiologist, UPMC Hamot.

There are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. UPMC and those in attendance Tuesday hoped that by spreading awareness, the number of survivors will continue to rise